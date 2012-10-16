BANGKOK, Oct 16 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market on Tuesday.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0134 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1440.13 0.81% 11.540
USD/JPY 78.81 0.24% 0.190
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6682 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1736.04 0.03% 0.550
US CRUDE 91.72 -0.14% -0.130
DOW JONES 13424.23 0.72% 95.38
ASIA ADRS 119.36 1.01% 1.19
THAI STOCKS 1290.56 -0.49% -6.42
-------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- Advanced Info Service, Total Access
Communication, True Corp
The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission
(NBTC) has scheduled to hold an auction of third-generation
licences later on Tuesday.
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)