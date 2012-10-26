BANGKOK, Oct 26 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0140 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1412.97 0.3% 4.220
USD/JPY 80.15 -0.16% -0.130
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8259 -- 0.014
SPOT GOLD 1713.49 0.13% 2.300
US CRUDE 86.01 -0.05% -0.040
DOW JONES 13103.68 0.20% 26.34
ASIA ADRS 121.10 0.56% 0.68
THAI STOCKS 1297.39 0.18% 2.39
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge lower, eye on corporate
results
SE ASIA STOCKS-Most rebound in light volume; Malaysia at new
record peak
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- Kasikornbank Pcl
The bank said it has joined with seven domestic and
international lenders on issuing a syndicated loan worth 39
billion baht ($1.27 billion) to Thai power producer Gulf JP UT
Co.,Ltd. to build a gas-fired power plant expected to start
operations in 2015.
