BANGKOK, Oct 29 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0149 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1411.94 -0.07% -1.030 USD/JPY 79.68 0.08% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7399 -- -0.009 SPOT GOLD 1713.74 0.17% 2.980 US CRUDE 85.92 -0.42% -0.360 DOW JONES 13107.21 0.03% 3.53 ASIA ADRS 120.07 -0.85% -1.03 THAI STOCKS 1281.81 -1.2% -15.58 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge higher after U.S. growth SE ASIA STOCKS-Thailand underperforms on the week STOCKS TO WATCH -- CENTRAL PATTANA PCL Thailand's top department store operator Central Pattana Pcl expects to post higher net profit in 2013 thanks to store expansion and as it plans to increase rental fee by 8-10 percent, company's chief financial officer Naris Cheyklin told Reuters. (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)