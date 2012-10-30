BANGKOK, Oct 30 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0155 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 0 0% 0.000 USD/JPY 79.88 0.14% 0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7206 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1709.01 -0.01% -0.230 US CRUDE 85.29 -0.29% -0.250 DOW JONES 0.00 0.00% 0.00 ASIA ADRS 0.00 0.00% 0.00 THAI STOCKS 1279.57 -0.17% -2.24 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares subdued, lack direction after US closure SE ASIA STOCKS-Banks outperform in Malaysia, Philippines STOCKS TO WATCH -- PTT Exploration and Production Pcl Shareholders of the energy firm gave the green light to a 98 billion baht ($3.1 billion) share sale, Thailand's biggest ever, that the country's top oil and gas explorer needs to pay for aggressive expansion plans. -- Kasikornbank Pcl The bank aims for 2013 loan growth target of 9-10 percent, boosted by the country's economic growth, expected at about 5 percent, Chief Executive Officer Banthoon Lamsam told reporters. -- Italian-Thai Development Pcl The builder's subsidiary Italian-Thai Hongsa Co Ltd has signed a contract with Hongsa Power Co Ltd for a construction work of Hongsa mine project in Laos worth 25.3 billion baht, the company told the exchange. MARKET NEWS > Futures end short session lower; market closed Tuesday > Prices gain in safety buying before hurricane shutdown > Yen on the defensive as BOJ policy decision nears > Gold inches down, economic concerns return > US gasoline prices jump, crude eases as Sandy blows in > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)