BANGKOK, Oct 30 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0155 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 0 0% 0.000
USD/JPY 79.88 0.14% 0.110
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7206 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1709.01 -0.01% -0.230
US CRUDE 85.29 -0.29% -0.250
DOW JONES 0.00 0.00% 0.00
ASIA ADRS 0.00 0.00% 0.00
THAI STOCKS 1279.57 -0.17% -2.24
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares subdued, lack direction after US
closure
SE ASIA STOCKS-Banks outperform in Malaysia, Philippines
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- PTT Exploration and Production Pcl
Shareholders of the energy firm gave the green light to a 98
billion baht ($3.1 billion) share sale, Thailand's biggest ever,
that the country's top oil and gas explorer needs to pay for
aggressive expansion plans.
-- Kasikornbank Pcl
The bank aims for 2013 loan growth target of 9-10 percent,
boosted by the country's economic growth, expected at about 5
percent, Chief Executive Officer Banthoon Lamsam told reporters.
-- Italian-Thai Development Pcl
The builder's subsidiary Italian-Thai Hongsa Co Ltd has
signed a contract with Hongsa Power Co Ltd for a construction
work of Hongsa mine project in Laos worth 25.3 billion baht, the
company told the exchange.
MARKET NEWS
> Futures end short session lower; market closed Tuesday
> Prices gain in safety buying before hurricane shutdown
> Yen on the defensive as BOJ policy decision nears
> Gold inches down, economic concerns return
> US gasoline prices jump, crude eases as Sandy blows in
> Thai press digest
> Political risk box on Thailand
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)