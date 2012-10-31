Oct 31 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0210 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 0 0% 0.000 USD/JPY 79.53 -0.11% -0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7347 -- 0.014 SPOT GOLD 1711.04 0.13% 2.160 US CRUDE 85.77 0.11% 0.090 DOW JONES 13107.21 0.00% 0.00 ASIA ADRS 0.00 0.00% 0.00 THAI STOCKS 1294.43 1.16% 14.86 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares firmer; yen slips as risk appetite warms SE ASIA STOCKS-Banks lead Indonesia, Malaysia to record close STOCKS TO WATCH -- Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction Pcl Thailand's largest construction firm by market value said on Tuesday it expects revenue of about 18 billion baht ($586 million) this year, in line with analysts' forecasts. MARKET NEWS > Wall St closed for 2nd day, to reopen on Wednesday > SIFMA recommends US Fixed Market open on Oct. 31-statement > Yen off highs, market resigned to BOJ disappointing > Gold poised to snap four-month winning streak > US gasoline falls as Sandy hits demand more than supply > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anand Basu)