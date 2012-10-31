Oct 31 Following are some company-related and
market news which could have an impact on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0210 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 0 0% 0.000
USD/JPY 79.53 -0.11% -0.090
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7347 -- 0.014
SPOT GOLD 1711.04 0.13% 2.160
US CRUDE 85.77 0.11% 0.090
DOW JONES 13107.21 0.00% 0.00
ASIA ADRS 0.00 0.00% 0.00
THAI STOCKS 1294.43 1.16% 14.86
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares firmer; yen slips as risk
appetite warms
SE ASIA STOCKS-Banks lead Indonesia, Malaysia to record
close
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction Pcl
Thailand's largest construction firm by market value said on
Tuesday it expects revenue of about 18 billion baht ($586
million) this year, in line with analysts' forecasts.
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St closed for 2nd day, to reopen on Wednesday
> SIFMA recommends US Fixed Market open on Oct. 31-statement
> Yen off highs, market resigned to BOJ disappointing
> Gold poised to snap four-month winning streak
> US gasoline falls as Sandy hits demand more than supply
> Thai press digest
> Political risk box on Thailand
Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
Japan S.Korea China
Hong Kong Taiwan India
Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA
Thailand diary
U.S. earnings diary
European earnings diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anand
Basu)