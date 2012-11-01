BANGKOK, Nov 1 Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0207 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1412.16 0.02% 0.220 USD/JPY 79.94 0.23% 0.180 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7067 -- 0.012 SPOT GOLD 1718.69 -0.08% -1.360 US CRUDE 86.09 -0.17% -0.150 DOW JONES 13096.46 -0.08% -10.75 ASIA ADRS 119.71 -0.30% -0.36 THAI STOCKS 1298.87 0.34% +4.44 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares retreat, China official PMI improves SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly weaker, Thai stocks rebound in weak month STOCKS TO WATCH -- Supalai Pcl The housing firm planned to raise housing prices next year, in line with the industry, due to higher costs of construction, company managing director Atip Bijanonda told reporters. MARKET NEWS > Wall St ends flat, tech shares dip after Sandy shutdown > Prices climb on month-end trades after megastorm > Euro, AUD calm ahead of China PMI > Gold flat ahead of China PMI data > Gasoline up on U.S. Northeast supply worry, crude mixed > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)