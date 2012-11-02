BANGKOK, Nov 2 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0203 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1427.59 1.09% 15.430 USD/JPY 80.26 0.16% 0.130 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.733 -- 0.003 SPOT GOLD 1712.74 -0.08% -1.350 US CRUDE 86.9 -0.22% -0.190 DOW JONES 13232.62 1.04% 136.16 ASIA ADRS 120.90 0.99% 1.19 THAI STOCKS 1,297.99 -0.07% -0.88 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise as positive data buoys risk appetite SE ASIA STOCKS-Weak amid earnings caution; Cement stocks rally STOCKS TO WATCH -- PTT Pcl Thailand's biggest oil and gas firm plans to invest an average $2.0 billion to $2.5 billion in energy assets a year until 2020, excluding acquisitions, as it seeks to secure resources to meet rising domestic and regional demand. -- Krung Thai Bank Pcl Fitch Ratings has affirmed Krung Thai Bank's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' and National Long-Term Rating of 'AA+(tha)'. The outlooks are Stable. -- PTT Exploration and Production Pcl Moody's said the results of PTT Exploration and Production for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2012, are broadly within Moody's expectations and in line with its Baa1 issuer and bond ratings. MARKET NEWS > Wall St jumps on strong consumer and jobs data > Prices ease as global growth prospects rise > Yen under pressure, eyes on U.S. jobs data > Gold steady ahead of US jobs data, on track for weekly gain > Brent slips, U.S. crude higher as stockpiles drop > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)