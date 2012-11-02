BANGKOK, Nov 2 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0203 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1427.59 1.09% 15.430
USD/JPY 80.26 0.16% 0.130
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.733 -- 0.003
SPOT GOLD 1712.74 -0.08% -1.350
US CRUDE 86.9 -0.22% -0.190
DOW JONES 13232.62 1.04% 136.16
ASIA ADRS 120.90 0.99% 1.19
THAI STOCKS 1,297.99 -0.07% -0.88
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise as positive data buoys risk
appetite
SE ASIA STOCKS-Weak amid earnings caution; Cement stocks
rally
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- PTT Pcl
Thailand's biggest oil and gas firm plans to invest an
average $2.0 billion to $2.5 billion in energy assets a year
until 2020, excluding acquisitions, as it seeks to secure
resources to meet rising domestic and regional demand.
-- Krung Thai Bank Pcl
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Krung Thai Bank's Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' and National Long-Term
Rating of 'AA+(tha)'. The outlooks are Stable.
-- PTT Exploration and Production Pcl
Moody's said the results of PTT Exploration and Production
for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2012, are broadly within
Moody's expectations and in line with its Baa1 issuer and bond
ratings.
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St jumps on strong consumer and jobs data
> Prices ease as global growth prospects rise
> Yen under pressure, eyes on U.S. jobs data
> Gold steady ahead of US jobs data, on track for weekly gain
> Brent slips, U.S. crude higher as stockpiles drop
> Thai press digest
> Political risk box on Thailand
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)