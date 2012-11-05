BANGKOK, Nov 5 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0159 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1414.2 -0.94% -13.390 USD/JPY 80.45 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7208 -- 0.003 SPOT GOLD 1680.36 0.24% 4.000 US CRUDE 84.98 0.14% 0.120 DOW JONES 13093.16 -1.05% -139.46 ASIA ADRS 119.75 -0.95% -1.15 THAI STOCKS 1306.60 +0.66% +8.61 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease on caution before U.S. elections SE ASIA STOCKS-Malaysia retreats; telecoms stocks lead losses STOCKS TO WATCH -- THANACHART CAPITAL PCL Prudential Plc said on Monday it would buy 100 percent of Thanachart Life Assurance Co Ltd, a wholly-owned life insurance subsidiary of Thanachart Bank for 368 million pounds ($590.3 million). Thanachart Bank is a subsidiary of Thanachart Capital Pcl. -- THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL Thai Airways will actively seek partnerships with other airlines to counter surging fuel prices, its new president told Reuters in an interview. MARKET NEWS > Wall St ends storm-shortened week with a selloff > Bond prices near flat as investors eye election > US dollar in favour as market eyes election > Gold firms after US jobs report sparked sell-off > Oil falls as U.S. acts to boost East Coast fuel supply > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)