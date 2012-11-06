BANGKOK, Nov 6 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0200 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1417.26 0.22% 3.060
USD/JPY 80.17 -0.14% -0.110
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6963 -- 0.018
SPOT GOLD 1685.06 0.06% 1.070
US CRUDE 85.68 0.04% 0.030
DOW JONES 13112.44 0.15% 19.28
ASIA ADRS 120.77 0.85% 1.02
THAI STOCKS 1306.70 0.01% 0.10
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady in range, wary before US
election
SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia, Malaysia fall to multi-week lows
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- Esso (Thailand) Pcl
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) has affirmed ESSO's bills of
exchange (B/E) revolving programme of up to 12 billion baht at
'F1(tha)'.
-- Asian Property Development Pcl
The housing developer said on Monday it aimed for 2013
revenue growth of 20 percent from an expected 17 billion baht
($553 million) in 2012, with the increase due mainly to sales of
condominium projects.
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St rises in thin trade day before U.S. election
> Prices up before U.S. vote; Greece worries mount
> Euro shaky after fall; Aussie eyes RBA rates
> Gold flat after coming off 2-month low; US election in focus
> Brent crude jumps nearly 2 pct as US gasoline rallies
> Thai press digest
> Political risk box on Thailand
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)