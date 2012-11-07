Nov 7 Following are some company-related and
market news which could have an impact on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0149 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1428.39 0.79% 11.130
USD/JPY 80.16 -0.22% -0.180
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7138 -- -0.037
SPOT GOLD 1710.85 -0.26% -4.490
US CRUDE 88.1 -0.69% -0.610
DOW JONES 13245.68 1.02% 133.24
ASIA ADRS 121.49 0.60% 0.72
THAI STOCKS 1300.84 -0.45% -5.86
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, counting starts in US
election
SE ASIA STOCKS- Most weak; Malaysia falls to five-week lows
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- PTT Global Chemical
Thailand's largest petrochemical firm reported a
better-than-expected quarterly net profit on Tuesday due to a
higher refining margin, a rise in petrochemical sales and an
inventory gain.
-- Thai Oil
Thailand's top oil refiner said on Tuesday its quarterly net
profit had quadrupled, beating expectations, with a boost from
improved refining margins.
-- CP All
Thailand's largest convenience store chain said on Tuesday
its quarterly net profit rose by a third to a record on higher
sales as a result of a promotional campaign.
-- Thai Airways International Pcl
Thai budget carrier Nok Air, majority owned by Thai Airways
International, said on Tuesday it planned to list shares on the
Thai stock market in July 2013 as it wanted to raise funds for
fleet expansion.
-- Bangchak Petroleum Pcl
The refiner is studying a plan to build a second refinery
with capacity of 150,000 barrels per day (bpd) to tap demand in
the fast-growing Southeast Asian country.
MARKET NEWS
> Futures down as early election results come in
> Bonds fall as auction lacklustre; vote eyed
> Dollar eyes U.S. presidential race, AUD shines
> Gold pares some gains; U.S. election eyed
> Oil up with Wall Street as U.S. goes to the polls
> Thai press digest
> Political risk box on Thailand
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anand
Basu)