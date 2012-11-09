BANGKOK, Nov 9 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0148 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1377.51 -1.22% -17.020 USD/JPY 79.5 0.06% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6267 -- 0.009 SPOT GOLD 1734.84 0.28% 4.850 US CRUDE 85.25 0.19% 0.160 DOW JONES 12811.32 -0.94% -121.41 ASIA ADRS 118.74 -0.86% -1.03 THAI STOCKS 1293.70 -0.27% -4.46 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall on US fiscal worries, European uncertainty SE ASIA STOCKS-S'pore leads regional losses; plantation stocks weak STOCK TO WATCH -- Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl The world's biggest canned tuna maker said on Thursday it aimed for 2013 net profit growth of 15 percent due to a turnaround in loss-making subsidiaries. MARKET NEWS >Wall St drops for second day on U.S. fiscal worries >Bonds jump, spurred by fiscal cliff, Europe fears >Euro near 2-month low after ECB highlights economic woes >Gold heads for biggest weekly rise since late-Aug >Oil rebounds after plunge, economy concerns limit rise >Thai press digest >Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)