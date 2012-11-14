BANGKOK, Nov 14 Following are some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0159 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1374.53 -0.4% -5.500 USD/JPY 79.47 0.13% 0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5978 -- 0.003 SPOT GOLD 1727 0.12% 2.110 US CRUDE 85.27 -0.13% -0.110 DOW JONES 12756.18 -0.46% -58.90 ASIA ADRS 117.60 -1.11% -1.32 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro steady but U.S., Greek fears linger SE ASIA STOCKS-Thai shares at 2-week low on global concerns STOCKS TO WATCH DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND) PCL Kulwadee Kawayawong, head of investor relations, told reporters that the company expected 2012 revenue to rise at least 5 percent in dollar terms after the company penetrated new markets in Australia and New Zealand. MARKET NEWS > Microsoft leads Wall St lower, but retailers gain > Bonds rise on concern about U.S., Europe economies > Euro wobbles near 2-mth low; hurt by Greece, economy woes > Gold inches up on steadier euro; platinum hits 3-wk high > Brent crude falls on demand concerns, fragile economies > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Sinsiri Tiwutanond; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)