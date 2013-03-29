BANGKOK, March 29 Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0146 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1569.19 0.41% 6.340 USD/JPY 94.14 0.03% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8521 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1594.69 -0.09% -1.480 US CRUDE 97.23 0.67% 0.650 DOW JONES 14578.54 0.36% 52.38 ASIA ADRS 135.70 -0.44% -0.60 THAI STOCKS 1544.57 -1.04% -16.30 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro rise after Cyprus banks reopen SE ASIA STOCKS- Thai stocks retreat; Indonesia pushes to new record high STOCKS TO WATCH -- MINOR INTERNATIONAL PCL The company's wholly-owned subsidiary Primacy may raise its current stake of 8.85 percent in Singapore-based BreadTalk Group Plc, a company executive told Reuters. MARKET NEWS > S&P 500 ends at record closing high > Euro zone bid helps bonds stem quarterly bleed > Euro near 4-month low on signs of flight-to-quality > Gold falls, down for quarter as safe-haven bid fades > Oil settles higher, U.S. crude surges 5.9 percent in Q1 > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Jijo Jacob)