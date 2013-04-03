BANGKOK, April 3 Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0157 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1570.25 0.52% 8.080 USD/JPY 93.61 0.21% 0.200 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8572 -- -0.005 SPOT GOLD 1564.36 -0.69% -10.880 US CRUDE 96.63 -0.58% -0.560 DOW JONES 14662.01 0.61% 89.16 ASIA ADRS 134.01 0.75% 1.00 THAI STOCKS 1550.54 0.06% 0.99 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares mark time before banks, US jobs data SE ASIA STOCKS-Malaysia rises to 2-1/2 month high; Philippine retreats STOCKS TO WATCH -- Big C Supercenter Pcl Thai hypermarket operator Big C Supercenter Pcl said on Tuesday it planned to invest 7 billion-8 billion baht ($238 million-272 million) this year, roughly double its budget in earlier years, as it will be more aggressive on store expansion. MARKET NEWS > Wall St climbs with health insurers, S&P nears high > Prices slip as investors move to riskier assets > Yen & euro pensive as BOJ, ECB meetings loom > Gold off 4-week low, firm equities likely to weigh > Oil settles mixed on concerns about demand, U.S. pipeline > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)