BANGKOK, April 9 Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0157 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1563.07 0.63% 9.790 USD/JPY 99.33 -0.02% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7418 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1573.36 0.02% 0.270 US CRUDE 93.58 0.24% 0.220 DOW JONES 14613.48 0.33% 48.23 ASIA ADRS 136.81 0.93% 1.27 THAI STOCKS 1489.53 -2.55% -38.93 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen still in focus, US earnings seen aiding Asian shares SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly down on global woes; S'pore, Jakarta at 2-wk low STOCKS TO WATCH -- Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl The country's largest poultry exporter said Japan might import frozen chicken from Thailand this year following recent inspections at Thai farms. MARKET NEWS > Wall St closes higher, Alcoa volatile after results > 30-year swap spreads approach parity; prices slip > Yen sinks toward 100 per USD, China data a distraction > Gold extends losses on gains in equities > Crude edges up, Brent premium to WTI lowest since June > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)