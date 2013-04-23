BANGKOK, April 23 Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0201 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1562.5 0.47 7.250 USD/JPY 99.13 -0.07 -0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6894 -- -0.005 SPOT GOLD 1422.54 -0.18 -2.600 US CRUDE 88.94 -0.28 -0.250 DOW JONES 14567.17 0.14 19.66 ASIA ADRS 138.92 0.10 0.14 THAI STOCKS 1559.10 0.88 13.64 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, China flash HSBC PMI eyed SE ASIA STOCKS-Manila, Bangkok outperform; banks strong after Q1 STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH -- KRUNG THAI BANK PCL Thailand's second-largest lender by assets reported a 34 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Monday, due to rising loan growth, higher fee income and dividends from the state Vayupak fund. -- IRPC PCL Moody's Investors Service has placed the Baa3 corporate family rating and senior unsecured bond rating of IRPC under review for possible downgrade. -- CP ALL PCL, SIAM MAKRO PCL The large and growing cash pile sitting on the books of Thai corporations has found another target as CP All, the flagship retail business of Thailand's richest man, weighs a takeover of wholesaler Siam Makro Pcl. -- Thailand's central bank is worried about the baht's rapid rise but is unlikely to impose "draconian" measures to rein it in, an assistant governor said on Monday, adding that Thailand should no longer be a low-wage, cheap-currency economy. MARKET NEWS > Wall Street gains with Microsoft; Netflix jumps after the bell > Bonds firm as signs of US slowdown underpin > Yen bears regroup after attempt at 100 barrier fails again > Gold falls from 1-week high; ETFs slip > Brent oil rises above $100/bbl on equity gains > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)