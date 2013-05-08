May 8 Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0213 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1625.96 0.52% 8.460 USD/JPY 99.04 0.04% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7778 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1452.31 0.02% 0.320 US CRUDE 95.56 -0.06% -0.060 DOW JONES 15056.20 0.58% 87.31 ASIA ADRS 144.18 0.36% 0.52 THAI STOCKS 1,601.15 1.41% 22.20 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares inch higher on Wall St record; focus on China data SE ASIA STOCKS-Malaysia up on post election rally; Thai SET index hits 1,600 STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH -- PTT Global Chemical Pcl Thailand's largest petrochemical maker reported a 23 percent rise in quarterly net profit as higher operating run rates and wider petrochemical spreads outweighed weak refining margins. The results were released late on Tuesday. -- Delta Electronics (Thailand) Pcl The electronic component manufacturer and exporter said on Tuesday it expected a record net profit in 2013 and the strong baht should not affect its earnings as it had hedged the currency. -- Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS) Thailand's top mobile phone operator reported an 11 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Tuesday due to strong growth in non-voice and data services. -- Thailand's finance minister said on Tuesday the central bank had come up with measures aimed at holding down the baht, but he again urged that interest rates be cut and said the currency was too strong for the economy despite a retreat from 16-year highs. MARKET NEWS > Dow ends above 15,000 for first time, S&P closes at record > Prices dip, but range bound in new debt supply > Markets calm, kiwi stung by RBNZ comment > Gold extends losses; ETFs at 4-year low > Oil down after rally on German data, Mideast tensions > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anand Basu)