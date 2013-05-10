BANGKOK, May 10 Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0159 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1626.67 -0.37% -6.020 USD/JPY 101.1 0.48% 0.480 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8445 -- 0.031 SPOT GOLD 1458.96 0.09% 1.260 US CRUDE 96.12 -0.28% -0.270 DOW JONES 15082.62 -0.15% -22.50 ASIA ADRS 145.08 -0.68% -0.99 THAI STOCKS 1621.12 0.43% 6.97 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares pause after rally, yen at 4-yr low vs dollar SE ASIA STOCKS- S'pore, Thailand set new highs; Malaysia bucks trend STOCKS TO WATCH -- CP All Pcl Thailand's largest convenience store operator reported a 15 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Thursday, mainly due to higher beverage sales and the opening of new stores. -- PTT Exploration and Production Pcl The energy firm said on Thursday it would decide on a strategic partnet for a floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) project off Australia by the end of 2013, delayed from the middle of the year. -- Thailand's finance minister stepped up pressure on the central bank to cut interest rates, saying it should take the strength of the baht currency into account when setting policy and not just inflation, but the Bank of Thailand governor showed he remained reluctant. MARKET NEWS > S&P 500 slips, snaps five-day streak of record closes > Prices dip as investors eye U.S. jobs data > Dollar extends gains vs yen, hits fresh 4-year high > U.S. gold down 1 pct on firm dollar; ETFs edge up > Brent oil closes higher after late gains > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)