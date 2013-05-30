BANGKOK, May 30 Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
MARKETS AT 0145 GMT
INSTRUMENT LAST % CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1648.36 -0.70 -11.70
USD/JPY 101.17 0.04 0.04
10-YR US TSY YLD 96.55 0.02 -0.16
SPOT GOLD 1395.81 0.24 3.36
US CRUDE 93.17 0.04 0.04
DOW JONES 15302.8 -0.69 -106.59
ASIA ADRS 138.5 -1.49 -2.09
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares pressured by global equities
retreat
SE ASIA STOCKS-Mixed amid Fed stimulus concerns; Thai stocks
fall after rate cut
STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH
-- True Corporation Pcl
The Thai telecoms group said on Wednesday it was considering
plans to set up an infrastructure fund, possibly at the end of
this year, as part of its attempt to strengthen its financial
position.
-- PTG Energy Pcl market debut
Shares of the operator of retail and wholesale fuel
businesses, through its PT petrol stations, start trading on
Thursday. Last week, it sold around 386 million shares via
initial public offering at 3.9 baht per share, raising 1.63
billion Thai baht ($53.97 million).
-- Thailand's finance minister said on Wednesday that a cut
in interest rates of 25 basis points announced by the central
bank earlier was too small and too late.
-- Thailand's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate
by 25 basis points to 2.50 percent as expected on Wednesday,
bowing to government pressure to ease monetary policy after weak
first-quarter economic growth data.
-- Thailand's central bank chief said that a cut in interest
rates of 25 basis points by the monetary policy committee on
Wednesday was appropriate and that a bigger cut could have sent
the wrong signal by suggesting the economy was bad.
($1 = 30.2 baht)
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)