BANGKOK, June 13 Thai shares extended early losses and were down 5.52 percent at midday on Thursday amid global market selloffs on the prospect of reduced stimulus from central banks.

The benchmark SET index was at 1,354.35, the lowest since December 18, giving up all its gains this year.

Large caps were heavily sold, with Advanced Info Service falling 5 percent and Airports of Thailand Pcl diving 12.3 percent.

Other Southeast Asian stocks also fell, led by a 5.2 percent drop in the Philippine main index and a 1.7 percent loss in Jakarta's Composite Index. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)