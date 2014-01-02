BANGKOK Jan 2 Thai stocks fell to their lowest in more than four months on Thursday on concerns about a possible delay in the Feb. 2 elections, due to ongoing anti-government protests.

The key SET index was down 2.7 percent at 1,263.72 near the midday trading break, hitting 1,261.39 at one point, its lowest since Aug. 28.

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)