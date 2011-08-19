BANGKOK, Aug 19 Thai stocks are expected to fall on Friday in line with another slump in global markets because of worries about growth in the United States plus concern about European lenders facing short-term funding strains, raising fears of a banking crisis.

Asian stocks tumbled as much as 4 percent and at 0248 GMT the MSCI index of Asia excluding Japan was 2.9 percent lower.

The benchmark SET index fell 0.4 percent to 1,089.09 on Thursday, erasing early gains, as investors cashed in quick gains in big-cap energy stocks such as PTT .

The market reported 669 million baht ($22.4 million) in outflows on the day, the exchange said.

Brokers see the risk of a market correction in the near term after a 4.5 percent rebound since late last week to two-week highs but funds could be looking for the right level to return, they said.

"The price pattern of the SET Index shows the chance of a new high ... The SET Index has a falling gap to be filled around 1,122.37 level and a rising gap to be filled around 1,063.41," said broker Sicco Securities.

It sees support for the main index on Friday at 1,084 and 1,079, with resistance at 1,093 and 1,099. The next support is 1,069, it said.

STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:

- Thai Airways International

Boeing Co and Thai Airways International have finalized an order for six 777 wide-body airplanes valued at $1.7 billion at list prices, the plane maker said on Thursday.

- Sahaviriya Steel Industries

The steel firm said on Thursday a better performance in the second half should ensure a net profit for the whole of 2011, thanks to improving demand from the auto sector and lower costs.

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Alan Raybould)