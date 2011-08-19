(Adds TPI Polene)

BANGKOK, Aug 19 Thailand's benchmark stock index was down 1.25 percent at 1,075.44 at 0433 GMT on Friday in turnover of 10.9 billion baht ($365 million).

Stocks on the move:

TPI POLENE SURGES; COURT WAIVES FINE

The cement maker jumped nearly 8 percent to 14.9 baht, the highest since November 2007.

Company director Prachai Leophairatana told Reuters a court had overturned a guilty verdict dating back to 2007 in a stock manipulation case and it no longer had to pay a fine of 6.9 billion baht ($231 million).

