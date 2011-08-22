(Adds stocks)

BANGKOK, Aug 22 Thailand's benchmark stock index was down 1.5 percent at 1,053.06, the lowest since Aug. 10, at the midsession break on Monday in turnover of 15.5 billion baht ($520 million)

Stocks on the move:

BANPU NEAR ONE-YEAR LOW ON WEAK OUTLOOK

The country's biggest coal miner dropped 3.95 percent to 632 baht, the lowest since Sept. 15, 2010, due to a weak earnings outlook and concern about carbon taxes in Australia.

Broker CIMB Securities cut its earnings forecasts for Banpu by as much as 14 percent for 2011 to 2013.

"In the near term, there is a higher chance that coal prices could decline on the back of seasonally lower demand and rising supply," the broker said.

A proposed carbon tax of A$23/tonne would have a small impact on Australian unit Centennial Coal and Banpu in the near term due to a government relief package, but the tax would become a significant burden on Centennial in the longer term, it said.

The broker cut its target price for the stock to 742 baht from 850 baht, maintaining the stock's rating at 'neutral'.

0544 GMT

TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION UP ON DIVIDEND HOPES

The country's second-largest mobile phone operator was up 0.4 percent at 66.25 baht on expectations the company would pay an extra dividend.

Broker Trinity Securities forecast a special dividend of at least one baht per share on top of a normal dividend estimated at 5.15 baht per share.

The company would probably pay an extra dividend following the redemption of 3 billion baht in bonds this month, which limited its ability to pay high dividends, the broker said.

0546 GMT

- For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast:

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China.....

* OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe

* DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

* TOP NEWS:

For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

* LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=> Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 29.810 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Alan Raybould)