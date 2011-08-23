(Adds stocks)

BANGKOK, Aug 23 Thailand's benchmark stock index was down 0.47 percent at 1,062.87 at 0457 GMT on Tuesday in turnover of 13.8 billion baht ($463 million).

Stocks on the move:

SINGER THAILAND NEAR 7-YEAR HIGHS

The electrical appliance distributor, which serves rural buyers, shot up nearly 12 percent to 6.75 baht, the highest since October 2004, amid hopes of strong sales if rural incomes are boosted by the new government's pro-growth policies.

Broker Kim Eng's KELIVE Research listed the stock as one of the beneficiaries of an expected rise in domestic consumption.

At 0458 GMT, Singer shares were up 7.4 percent at 6.5 baht.

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Alan Raybould)