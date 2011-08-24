BANGKOK, Aug 24 Thai stocks may see a mild rebound on Wednesday although investors will buy cautiously ahead of a Bank of Thailand policy meeting, when it is widely expected to raise rates and may signal whether further tightening is needed.

Economists polled by Reuters expected the central bank to raise its benchmark rate 25 basis points to 3.50 percent to fight inflation. . But the global economic slowdown is increasing the odds of a pause later in the year.

Moody's Investors Service's downgrade of its rating on Japan's government debt by one notch to Aa3 on Wednesday may add to the global fears but some in the market hope the U.S. Federal Reserve will signal moves to support the struggling U.S. economy later this week.

"Despite hopes for a possible third round of U.S. quantitative easing, worries about the global slowdown are still in the market," broker Ayudhya Securities said in a research note.

The benchmark Thai stock index erased early gains to end almost 1 percent lower at 1,057.28 on Tuesday as profit-taking hit banks, sending leader Bangkok Bank down almost 2 percent.

Foreign investors and domestic institutions led sellers on Tuesday, with a net 3 billion baht ($100 million) and 1.9 billion baht ($64 million) respectively, the exchange said.

By 0227 GMT, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan had edged down 0.66 percent, reversing an early gain.

Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0117 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1162.35 3.43% 38.530 USD/JPY 76.79 0.12% 0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.146 -- -0.012 SPOT GOLD 1846.61 0.93% 16.960 US CRUDE CLc1 85.72 0.33% 0.280 DOW JONES 11176.76 2.97% 322.11 ASIA ADRS 122.58 3.20% 3.80 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY > Hopes for another Fed rescue drive 3 pct rally > Oil rises on anticipation Fed may signal stimulus > Yen touch softer after Japan rating downgrade > Bonds fall on stocks rally; solid 5-year sale seen > Gold rebounds after worst day in 18 months

STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:

- Central Pattana Pcl

Shares in Thailand's top department store operator hit a record high on Tuesday after it raised its 2011 revenue growth target to more than 20 percent because of new malls and rent increases.

- For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast:

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China.....

* OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe

* DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

* TOP NEWS:

For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

* LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=> Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 29.840 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap)