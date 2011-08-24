(Adds stocks)

BANGKOK, Aug 24 Thailand's benchmark stock index was down 0.23 percent at 1,054.90 at the midsession break on Wednesday in turnover of 14.1 billion baht ($472.5 million).

Stocks on the move:

CITI RAISES TARGET PRICES FOR AIS , TAC

The two big mobile phone operators advanced, led by a 2.2 percent gain to 69.25 baht in second-ranked Total Access Communication (TAC) and a 1.8 percent climb to 115 baht in leader Advanced Info Service (AIS).

Broker Citi raised its target price for AIS to 140.7 baht and for TAC to 75.3 baht to factor in the chances of 3G licensing by fiscal 2012. The broker maintained a buy rating for both AIS and TAC.

"Share prices have risen and we attribute this mostly to the reduction in regulatory risk perceptions with the change in government," it said in a reseach note dated Aug. 23.

0540 GMT

* TOP NEWS:

($1 = 29.840 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap)