BANGKOK, Aug 25 Thai stocks may track Wall Street higher on Thursday amid speculation the Federal Reserve could signal further moves to bolster the U.S. economy, analysts said.

The market focus is firmly on a speech by Fed chief Ben Bernanke on Friday, which some investors hope will contain news that will support ailing stock markets.

"We should get a boost from an overnight rise in the U.S. market, coupled with the fact that the SET index has come down quite a bit over the past several sessions," said Parin Kitchaotornpitak, senior analyst at broker Far East Securities.

"Fundamentally, the sound corporate earnings of Thai firms is also something to look at."

Parin pegged support for the main Thai index at 1,040, then 1,030, with resistance at 1,050 and 1,060.

On Wednesday, the index fell 1 percent to 1,046.43, the lowest in more than two weeks. The market saw foreign outflows of 3.52 billion baht ($118 million) on the day, adding to a combined $522 million in outflows over the previous four sessions, the bourse said.

Thai banks fell, with leader Bangkok Bank sliding 2.3 percent, amid expectations that a rise in interest rates could be coming to an end.

The Bank of Thailand raised its policy rate a quarter of a point to 3.50 percent on Wednesday, a move widely expected by economists, but it said the rate was getting nearer to normal levels .

By 0217 GMT, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan had climbed 0.9 percent.

- Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding Pcl

The company told the exchange its RH International (Singapore) Corporation Pte. Ltd had sold 15 billion yen ($195 million) of bonds to finance the acquisition of Transfield Infrastructure Fund.

- Thoresen Thai Agencies Pcl

Top dry bulk carrier said it expected a lower net profit for its fiscal fourth quarter ending Sept. 30 than in the previous quarter due to an absence of extraordinary gains.

