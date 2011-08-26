BANGKOK, Aug 26 Thai stocks may fall on Friday amid weakeness in global markets, cautious ahead of a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke later in the day that may bring news on possible new economic stimulus measures.

The benchmark Thai stock index slumped 2.05 percent to a two-month low of 1,025 on Thursday as big-caps fell amid foreign selling. PTT lost 1.9 percent and Krung Thai Bank dropped 5.2 percent.

The market reported foreign outflows of $68 million on Thursday, after $640 million in outflows over the previous five sessions.

Some bargain-hunting could emerge following the market's biggest one-day loss in more than two weeks, with listed firms announcing their dividends after the first-half reporting season, brokers said.

"Overall, the market may be quite volatile today. The index's fall well below the support line of 1,040 has somewhat derailed market confidence," said Asia Plus Securities senior analyst Therdsak Taveeteeratham.

Analysts pegged support for the main index at 1,010, with resistance at 1,040.

Among stocks in focus, top energy firm PTT said in a statement to the exchange its board had approved an interim dividend of 6 baht per share, a potential yield of 1.94 percent on the market price of 309 baht.

Broad Asian stocks were flat on Friday, with the MSCI index of Asia excluding Japan 0.05 percent lower by 0147 GMT.

Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0120 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1159.27 -1.56% -18.330 USD/JPY 77.33 -0.17% -0.130 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.241 -- 0.007 SPOT GOLD 1759.26 -0.58% -10.240 US CRUDE CLc1 85.28 -0.02% -0.020 DOW JONES 11149.82 -1.51% -170.89 ASIA ADRS 119.15 -1.46% -1.77 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY >US STOCKS-Tense market falls ahead of Bernanke speech >Oil rises as Hurricane Irene, Libya in focus >FOREX-Dollar firms across the board, all eyes on Fed >Bonds rise as doubts on Fed shift focus to growth >Gold steady after bounce, Bernanke speech eyed

- For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast:

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China.....

* OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe

* DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

* TOP NEWS:

For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

* LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=> Thai baht LME price overview (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wilawan Pongpitak; Editing by Alan Raybould)