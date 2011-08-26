(Adds stocks)

BANGKOK, Aug 26 Thailand's benchmark stock index was flat at 1,024.69 at the midsession break on Friday, recouping a 1.25 percent loss to a two-month low, in turnover of 14.1 billion baht ($470 million).

Stocks on the move:

BANGKOK BANK, PTT REGAIN FOOTING AFTER INTERIM DIVIDENDS

Shares in the country's biggest bank Bangkok Bank rose 1 percent to 149.5 baht while the largest oil and gas firm PTT climbed 1.9 percent to 315 baht after announcing interim dividends.

Bangkok Bank would pay a dividend of 2 baht each for its first half 2011 while PTT set an interim dividend at 6 baht each, they said in statements filed with the exchange on Friday.

Bank of Ayudhya was up 0.4 percent at 24.7 baht after it announced an interim dividend of 0.35 baht each.

