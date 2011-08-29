* Adds stocks

BANGKOK, Aug 29 Thailand's benchmark stock index was up 0.93 percent at 1,046.84 at the midsession break on Monday in turnover of 10.2 billion baht ($340 million).

Stocks on the move:

KRUNG THAI BANK UP; LOAN TARGET MAINTAINS

The state-run bank gained 1.1 percent to 18.8 baht after the company's president Apisak Tantivorawong told reporters the bank was maintaining a 10 percent loan growth target for 2011, despite its weak loan growth in July.

Broker CIMB Securities said Krung Thai Bank was among its top picks, citing improving profit outlook, setting the stock's target price at 25.90 baht.

"The current sell-off is a good buying opportunity ... We believe that strong earnings in the second half of 2011 could catalyse share prices," the broker said.

In general, Thai banks had very little exposure outside the country and the impact of a slower global economic outlook on local banks would be minimal, it said.

At 0540 GMT, Krung Thai Bank's shares were up 1.1 percent at 18.8 baht, outpacing a 0.5 percent gain of the bank's subindex .

INDORAMA VENTURES SNAPS 6-DAY LOSSES

The polyester maker climbed 2.7 percent to 38 baht, snapping a six-day decline.

Indorama expected its North Carolina plant and South Carolina plants in the United States would avoid Hurricane Irene as the plants were far off the coast and covered by insurance, broker Thanachart Securities said in a note to clients.

The broker rated the stock a 'buy', with target price of 61 baht a share.

0540 GMT

- For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast:

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China.....

* OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe

* DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

* TOP NEWS:

For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

* LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=> Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 29.985 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Martin Petty)