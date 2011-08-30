(Adds stocks)

BANGKOK, Aug 30 Thailand's benchmark stock index was up 0.4 percent at 1,059.74 at 0458 GMT on Tuesday, climbing at one point to 1068.71, the highest since Aug. 23, in turnover of 12.2 billion baht ($407 million).

Stocks on the move:

PROPERTY SHARES UP AMID TAX INCENTIVE HOPES

The property subindex gained as much as 1.3 percent amid hopes for the government's tax incentives to buy houses. Among outperformers, LPN Development climbed 1.9 percent to 11 baht and Sansiri rose 2 percent to 5.2 baht.

Broker KGI Securities said LPN was among its top picks, citing an upcoming local stimulus policies.

LAGGARD SMALL REFINERS AT 1-WEEK HIGH ON OIL FUND POLICY

Shares in ESSO (Thailand) climbed 5 percent to 10.5 baht and Bangchak Petroleum gained 4.2 percent to 22.3 baht on expectations of higher demand and sales of their energy products following the government's oil fund policy.

Thailand's Energy Ministry will temporarily remove a levy on certain fuel to bring down retail prices, the move analysts said would boost local demand and sales of listed energy firms.

Among beneficiaries, the country's biggest refiner Thai Oil edged down 0.7 percent at 67.25 baht, erasing a 6.3 percent surge on Monday, due to profit taking, dealers said.

($1 = 30.005 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap)