(Adds stocks)
BANGKOK, Aug 30 Thailand's benchmark stock index
was up 0.4 percent at 1,059.74 at 0458 GMT on Tuesday,
climbing at one point to 1068.71, the highest since Aug. 23, in
turnover of 12.2 billion baht ($407 million).
Stocks on the move:
PROPERTY SHARES UP AMID TAX INCENTIVE HOPES
The property subindex gained as much as 1.3 percent amid
hopes for the government's tax incentives to buy houses. Among
outperformers, LPN Development climbed 1.9 percent to
11 baht and Sansiri rose 2 percent to 5.2 baht.
Broker KGI Securities said LPN was among its top picks,
citing an upcoming local stimulus policies.
0500 GMT
LAGGARD SMALL REFINERS AT 1-WEEK HIGH ON OIL FUND POLICY
Shares in ESSO (Thailand) climbed 5 percent to
10.5 baht and Bangchak Petroleum gained 4.2 percent to
22.3 baht on expectations of higher demand and sales of their
energy products following the government's oil fund policy.
Thailand's Energy Ministry will temporarily remove a levy on
certain fuel to bring down retail prices, the move analysts said
would boost local demand and sales of listed energy firms.
Among beneficiaries, the country's biggest refiner Thai Oil
edged down 0.7 percent at 67.25 baht, erasing a 6.3
percent surge on Monday, due to profit taking, dealers said.
0501 GMT
($1 = 30.005 baht)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap)