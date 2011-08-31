BANGKOK, Aug 31 Thai stocks may move narrowly on Wednesday, with buying kicking in after big-cap shares battered down by profit takers although broad market sentiment remained cautious amid global uncertainty.

On Tuesday, the benchmark Thai stock index ended down 1 percent at 1,044.97, reversing its early climb to a one-week high. Top refiner Thai Oil dropped 3.3 percent, after a 6.3 percent surge on Monday boosted by oil fund policy.

Brokers sold shares worth a net 932 million baht ($31 million) while foreign investors bought shares for a net 455 million baht ($15 million), after a combined $909 million net selling in past eight sessions, stock exchange data showed.

The index was expected to move in a range of 1,035 and 1,060 on the day, analysts said.

"We should expect the market to trade in a narrow range today, likely to be a choppy session. It seems to be no fresh boosts and market will want to wait for more U.S. data," said Asia Plus Securities senior analyst Therdsak Taveeteeratham.

Among stocks to watch, broker Aira Securities advised a 'buy' on Siam Cement Pcl , citing a plan by the top industrial conglomerate to bid for two Indonesian petrochemical assets as helping boost earnings in the long term.

Siam Cement shares fell 1.8 percent to 324 baht on Tuesday and broker Aira set a target price for the stock at 404 baht.

Asia stocks saw a quiet end to a volatile month on Wednesday as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would do more to stimulate the economy underpinned equities but kept the dollar under pressure.

The MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index was trading 0.1 percent lower by 0201 GMT.

STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:

- True Corp Pcl

Its mobile unit True Move plans to spend 25 billion baht ($834 million) on expanding its third-generation mobile network during 2011-2013, Chief Executive Supachai Chearavanont told reporters.

- For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast:

($1 = 30.030 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wilawan Pongpitak; Editing by Jason Szep)