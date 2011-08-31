(Adds stocks)

BANGKOK, Aug 31 Thailand's benchmark stock index was up 1.22 percent at 1,057.67 at the midsession break on Wednesday in turnover of 9.3 billion Thai baht ($310 million).

BANGKOK BANK UP; MOODY'S UPGRADES, WITH STABLE OUTLOOK

The country's biggest bank climbed 2.3 percent to 155 baht after ratings agency Moody's upgraded the standalone bank financial strength rating (BFSR) of Bangkok Bank to C- from D+.

The upgrade of BBL's BFSR reflected its track record of a solid financial performance and Moody's expectation that its financial indicators will remain satisfactory in the medium term, the rating agency said.

"The upgrade also demonstrates BBL's resilience to Thailand's political uncertainties and the global financial crisis over the past five years, highlighting the sustainability of its business model," says Karolyn Seet, a Moody's Assistant Vice-President and lead analyst for the bank.

AIRPORTS OF THAILAND AT ONE-MONTH HIGH

The airport operator gained as much as 4.3 percent to 48.5 baht, the highest since July 29, on expectations it would make profits in six months to December during the high season for air travel as aircraft and passenger traffic picks up.

It suffered a net loss of 27 million baht in the quarter ended June 2011. Broker Phillip Securities rated the stock a 'buy', with target price of 52.5 baht, forecasting a return to net profit in next two quarters.

At the midday break, Airports shares were up 3.2 percent at 48 baht.

