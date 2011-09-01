BANGKOK, Sept 1 Thai stocks may rise on Thursday, with big banks extending gains following ratings agency Moody's upgrades and after a firmer tone on Wall Street and Asia on hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve will intervene in markets to support the economy.

On Wednesday, the benchmark Thai stock index climbed 2.4 percent to 1,070.05 as sentiment in bank shares picked up after Moody's upgraded two big banks, Bangkok Bank and Siam Commercial Bank .

Bangkok Bank surged 5.6 percent and Siam Commercial Bank jumped 3.5 percent on Wednesday.

The market had mild inflows of $25 million but suffered $1.4 billion in outflows for August, erasing $1.26 billion in inflows in July, stock exchange data showed. The July inflows came with improving political sentiment after July 3 general election.

Brokers expect foreign outflows to bottom out for some time and fund may look to re-enter.

Phillip Securities pegged resistance for the main index at 1,072 and 1,078, expecting bank shares to lead market rise.

"Banks would attract investors again but the scale would be smaller than yesterday," said strategist Teerada Charnyingyong.

The MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index was trading 1.7 percent higher by 0215 GMT.

