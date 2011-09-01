(Adds stocks)

BANGKOK, Sept 1 Thailand's benchmark stock index was up 0.5 percent at 1,075.50 at the mid-session break on Thursday in turnover of 17.9 billion baht ($597 million).

Stocks on the move:

DRY BULK SHIPPERS AT 1-WEEK HIGH AS FREIGHT RATES RISE

Precious Shipping gained 1.7 percent to 17.4 baht while Thoresen Thai Agencies rose 1.5 percent to 19.8 baht after the Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index , which tracks rates to ship dry commodities, jumped to its highest in nearly eight months on Wednesday.

Broker Kim Eng's KeLive said Precious Shipping was its top pick for long-term shipping investment, setting the stock's fair value, based on 1.5 times price to book at 28 baht.

"With 24 vessels this year, 30 in 2012 and 35 in 2013, KeLive estimates the 2012 norm profit will jump 204 percent year on year to 1.945 billion baht and another 50.4 percent year on year to 2.926 billion baht in 2013," the broker said.

