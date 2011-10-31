BANGKOK, Oct 31 Thai stocks may move narrowly on Monday, helped by selective buying but with the broad market outlook clouded by the impact of widespread flooding on the economy and corporate earnings.

On Friday, the benchmark SET index climbed 1.35 percent to 973.18 as foreign investors and domestic institutions bought big-cap bank and energy shares.

The market enjoyed 3.7 billion baht ($121 million) in foreign inflows on Friday, adding to the 9.4 billion ($307.8 million) in the previous four sessions, the exchange said.

Resistance for the main index was seen at 975 and 980, with support at 960, analysts said.

"The market will probably move in a confined range ... The index may manage to break 975 resistance level on the back of foreign buying but it would then face strong resistance around 980," said Parin Kitchaotornpitak, senior analyst at broker KTB Securities (Thailand).

Broker Kiatnakin Securities advised 'speculative buying' in stocks that could benefit from the government's post-flood rehabilitation plans, including banks and building material stocks.

Click for cumulative trading value for investor type.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1285.09 0.04% 0.500 USD/JPY 78.5 3.66% 2.770 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.3076 -- -0.016 SPOT GOLD 1726.69 -0.73% -12.750 US CRUDE CLc1 93.02 -0.32% -0.290 DOW JONES 12231.11 0.18% 22.56 ASIA ADRS 126.19 -0.27% -0.34 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St, finishing flat, posts 4 weeks of gains > Oil falls on EU rescue deal skepticism > Japan intervenes to curb yen strength > Bond prices up as higher yields attract buyers > U.S. gold falls 1 pct on dollar spike

($1 = 30.535 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wilawan Pongpitak; Editing by Alan Raybould)