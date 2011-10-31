BANGKOK, Oct 31 Thai stocks may move narrowly on
Monday, helped by selective buying but with the broad market
outlook clouded by the impact of widespread flooding on the
economy and corporate earnings.
On Friday, the benchmark SET index climbed 1.35
percent to 973.18 as foreign investors and domestic institutions
bought big-cap bank and energy shares.
The market enjoyed 3.7 billion baht ($121 million) in
foreign inflows on Friday, adding to the 9.4 billion ($307.8
million) in the previous four sessions, the exchange said.
Resistance for the main index was seen at 975 and 980, with
support at 960, analysts said.
"The market will probably move in a confined range ... The
index may manage to break 975 resistance level on the back of
foreign buying but it would then face strong resistance around
980," said Parin Kitchaotornpitak, senior analyst at broker KTB
Securities (Thailand).
Broker Kiatnakin Securities advised 'speculative buying' in
stocks that could benefit from the government's post-flood
rehabilitation plans, including banks and building material
stocks.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0159 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1285.09 0.04% 0.500
USD/JPY 78.5 3.66% 2.770
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.3076 -- -0.016
SPOT GOLD 1726.69 -0.73% -12.750
US CRUDE CLc1 93.02 -0.32% -0.290
DOW JONES 12231.11 0.18% 22.56
ASIA ADRS 126.19 -0.27% -0.34
-------------------------------------------------------------
