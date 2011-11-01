BANGKOK, Nov 1 Thai stocks are expected to fall on Tuesday amid weakness elsewhere in Asia, with a fall in global oil prices likely to add to the pressure on heavyweight energy shares in Bangkok, analysts said.

On Monday, the benchmark SET index edged up 0.16 percent to 974.75, helped by selective buying, notably in top mobile operator Advanced Info Service Pcl due to the stock's high dividend return.

Foreign investors bought shares worth a net 1.13 billion baht ($36.75 million), stock exchange data showed.

Support for the main index was seen at 963 and 955, with resistance at 985 and 990, analysts said.

"Sentiment should be weak but the scale of market losses may depend on fund flows, which could lend support to big caps," said Capital Nomura Securities strategist Chai Chiraseenupraphund.

Renewed worries about the slow progress in resolving the euro zone's debt crisis and a firmer dollar dampened investor appetite for risk, sending Asian shares and commodities lower on Tuesday.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.84 percent by 0237 GMT on Monday.

740 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0234 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1253.3 -2.47% -31.790 USD/JPY 78.12 -0.03% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1497 -- 0.034 SPOT GOLD 1722.6 0.50% 8.650 US CRUDE CLc1 92.83 -0.39% -0.360 DOW JONES 11955.01 -2.26% -276.10 ASIA ADRS 120.64 -4.40% -5.55

