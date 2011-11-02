BANGKOK, Nov 2 Thai stocks are expected to fall on Wednesday after global markets were knocked lower by Greek plans for a referendum on its bail-out deal, with the impact of flooding on the Thai economy and company earnings also keeping investors edgy.

"Sentiment in U.S. and European stocks was weaker than expected. Probably, global stocks are entering correction phases after the rally in October," said Viwat Techapoonphol, senior strategist at broker Tisco Securities.

On Tuesday, the benchmark SET index fell 1.86 percent to 956.59, led by big-cap energy shares, including petrochemical firm PTT Global Chemical Pcl .

Domestic institutions led sellers of shares with a net 2.4 billion baht ($77.7 million) in sales, stock exchange data showed.

The MSCI index of Asia Pacific stocks excluding Japan had dropped 1.3 percent by 0215 GMT.

Click for cumulative trading value for investor type. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0216 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1218.28 -2.79% -35.020 USD/JPY 78.1 -0.29% -0.230 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0135 -- 0.023 SPOT GOLD 1726.25 0.42% 7.300 US CRUDE CLc1 91.57 -0.67% -0.630 DOW JONES 11657.96 -2.48% -297.05 ASIA ADRS 117.95 -2.23% -2.69 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY >Greek vote brings uncertainty back to Wall St >U.S. crude falls more than $1 to near $91/bbl >Euro selloff pauses as attention turns to Fed >Prices gain for a third day on euro zone worries >U.S. gold up 1 pct as Greece debt fear resurfaces

STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:

- Thai Optical Group Pcl

The company told the exchange it has extended its temporary shutdown of its plant from Oct 31 due to the flooding.

