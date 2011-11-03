BANGKOK, Nov 3 Thai stocks may post limited losses on Thursday, with weakness in Asia prompting short-term traders to take quick profits, but investors may look to buy stocks that benefit from government spending on rehabilitation after flooding.

On Wednesday, the benchmark SET index rose almost 1 percent to 965.80.

Brokers and retail investors each bought shares for 2.1 billion baht ($68 million) while foreign investors sold shares for 2.3 billion baht ($74.7 million), stock exchange data showed.

Support for the main index was seen at 960 and 955, with resistance at 970, analysts said.

"The market may face profit-taking from proprietory accounts and retail investors that were net buyers yesterday," said Parin Kitchaotornpitak, senior analyst at KTB Securities (Thailand).

Asian shares, the euro and the Australian dollar all fell on Thursday as fears that Europe's debt crisis could unleash financial chaos prompted investors to shed riskier assets in favour of the relative safety of the U.S. dollar.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.8 percent by 0211 GMT.

STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:

- PTT Pcl

Thailand's biggest energy firm expected higher 2011 net profit despite stock losses in the third quarter and flood impact, Chief Financial Officer Tevin Vongvanich told reporters.

