BANGKOK, Nov 4 Thai stocks may stage a mild rebound on Friday along with positive sentiment elsewhere in Asia, with gains in global oil prices helping revive buying interest in beaten-down energy shares.

Asian shares rose and the euro steadied on Friday on hopes Greece will abandon a proposed referendum over a euro-zone bailout but investors remained cautious over a confidence vote later in the day in the Greek parliament.

On Thursday, the benchmark SET index fell 0.9 percent to 957.56 as energy shares tracked global oil prices lower, including petrochemical firm PTT Global Chemical Pcl that lost 2.1 percent.

Foreign investors and domestic institutions each sold shares for 646 million baht ($21 million) and 531 million baht ($17 million), respectively, stock exchange data showed.

Technical-led buying may lend support, with resistance for the main index seen at 973 and 980, brokers said. Support for the index was seen at 948 and 945, they said.

"The SET will probably move in a range of 955-965. The index above 960 is a signal for speculative buying ... Overall, external factors are supportive," said broker Thanachart Securities.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan rose 2.8 percent by 0151 GMT.

Click for cumulative trading value for investor type. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0148 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1261.15 1.88% 23.250 USD/JPY 78.01 -0.05% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0699 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1760.49 -0.12% -2.160 US CRUDE CLc1 93.74 -0.35% -0.330 DOW JONES 12044.47 1.76% 208.43 ASIA ADRS 120.43 0.78% 0.93 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY >Greek about face on vote, ECB rate cut boost shares >Oil rises on Greece hopes, surprise ECB rate cut >Euro clings to gains but outlook uncertain >Bonds fall after ECB rate cut aids riskier assets >PRECIOUS-Gold eases after rally, holds near 6-wk top

STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:

- CP All Pcl

Thailand's largest convenience store chain reported a 30 percent rise in quarterly earnings on Thursday, beating analysts' forecast, due to growth in same-store sales and higher product margins.

- Electricity Generating Pcl

The energy firm said on Thursday it was interested in buying a stake in GS Power, a subsidiary of South Korea's GS Caltex , as it wanted to expand outside Southeast Asia.

- For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast:

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China.....

* OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe

* DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

* TOP NEWS:

For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

* LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=> Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 30.810 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wilawan Pongpitak)