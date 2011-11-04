BANGKOK, Nov 4 Thai stocks may stage a mild
rebound on Friday along with positive sentiment elsewhere in
Asia, with gains in global oil prices helping revive buying
interest in beaten-down energy shares.
Asian shares rose and the euro steadied on Friday on hopes
Greece will abandon a proposed referendum over a euro-zone
bailout but investors remained cautious over a confidence vote
later in the day in the Greek parliament.
On Thursday, the benchmark SET index fell 0.9
percent to 957.56 as energy shares tracked global oil prices
lower, including petrochemical firm PTT Global Chemical Pcl
that lost 2.1 percent.
Foreign investors and domestic institutions each sold shares
for 646 million baht ($21 million) and 531 million baht ($17
million), respectively, stock exchange data showed.
Technical-led buying may lend support, with resistance for
the main index seen at 973 and 980, brokers said. Support for
the index was seen at 948 and 945, they said.
"The SET will probably move in a range of 955-965. The index
above 960 is a signal for speculative buying ... Overall,
external factors are supportive," said broker Thanachart
Securities.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 2.8 percent by 0151 GMT.
Click for cumulative trading value for
investor type.
STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:
- CP All Pcl
Thailand's largest convenience store chain reported a 30
percent rise in quarterly earnings on Thursday, beating
analysts' forecast, due to growth in same-store sales and higher
product margins.
- Electricity Generating Pcl
The energy firm said on Thursday it was interested in buying
a stake in GS Power, a subsidiary of South Korea's GS Caltex
, as it wanted to expand outside Southeast Asia.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wilawan Pongpitak)