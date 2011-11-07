BANGKOK, Nov 7 Thai stocks may fall on Monday, with investors remaining nervous because of uncertainty about the European debt crisis and flooding at home.

"The market may be weak and should face more selling today ... We think there are more risks for the market because of the flooding," said Parin Kitchaotornpitak, senior analyst at broker KTB Securities (Thailand).

Asian shares struggled on Monday, with investors still nervous despite the formation of a new Greek unity government intent on avoiding imminent debt default.

Trading in Bangkok may be subdued due to holidays in several other Southeast Asian bourses, brokers said.

On Friday, the benchmark SET index erased early gains to end flat at 957.31.

Support for the main index on Monday was seen at 948, with resistance at 960.

Retail investors and brokers sold shares for 699 million baht ($22.8 million) and 383 million baht ($12.5 million) respectively on Friday, stock exchange data showed.

Foreigners bought a net 639 million baht ($20.7 million) of shares.

Among outperformers on Friday, Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS) jumped 3.5 percent, partly due to investors' appetite for stocks with high dividend yields.

After the close, Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (SingTel) said it would increase its stake in AIS to 23.32 percent.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.55 percent, by 0142 GMT.

- Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl < TUF.BK >, the world's biggest canned tuna producer, is expected to post a 70 percent surge in quarterly earnings on Monday thanks to the consolidation of MW brands, price adjustment and rising raw material prices.

