BANGKOK, Nov 8 Thai stocks may edge lower on Tuesday, weighed down by the prospect of Thailand's floods hurting corporate earnings plus concerns about the debt crisis in Europe, brokers said.

Listed companies are expected to lose 20.81 billion baht ($678 million) this quarter because of the flooding, with the construction materials and property sectors hit the hardest, according to broker Asia Plus Securities.

"Trading may be subdued. The worry is mainly about the flood situation, which is coming close to downtown Bangkok. The progress on euro zone debt remained a key external factor," said Globlex Securities analyst Chakkrit Charoenmethachai.

On Monday, the benchmark SET index ended down 0.13 percent at 956.02, erasing early gains. The insurance subindex dropped 1.3 percent as the prospect of high damage claims due to flooding clouded the earnings outlook.

Support for the main index on Tuesday was seen at 950, with resistance at 969.

Among stocks to watch, Thai Oil Pcl , Thailand's largest oil refiner, reported a better-than-expected 8 percent rise in quarterly net profit despite weak margins for petrochemical products and inventory losses.

On Monday, brokers and domestic institutions sold shares for 739 million baht ($24 million) and 240 million baht ($7.8 million) respectively, while foreign investors bought 107.3 million baht ($3.5 million), stock exchange data showed.

Asian shares rose on Tuesday, but gains were capped by concerns that surging bond yields could stifle debt-ridden Italy's fund-raising ability and throw the euro zone deeper into financial turmoil, while Greece struggled to pick a new leader.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.19 percent by 0225 GMT.

Click for cumulative trading value for investor type.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0225 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1261.12 0.63% 7.890 USD/JPY 78.05 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0204 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1791.29 -0.20% -3.500 US CRUDE CLc1 95.49 -0.03% -0.030 DOW JONES 12068.39 0.71% 85.15 ASIA ADRS 120.75 0.54% 0.65 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY >Wall St edges up in choppy day, swayed by Europe >Oil up on Iran dispute, Brent/U.S. spread to $19 >FOREX-Swiss franc hammered, euro fragile >Bond prices gain as Europe fears shift to Italy >Gold falls 0.17 pct, eyes European developments

STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:

- Esso (Thailand) Pcl

The company said 20 percent of its service stations and 12 percent of distribution terminals were affected by the flooding.

- For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast:

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China.....

* OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe

* DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

* TOP NEWS:

For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

* LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=> Thai baht LME price overview (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Kochakorn Boonlai; Editing by Alan Raybould)