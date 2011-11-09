BANGKOK, Nov 9 Thai stocks may rise on Wednesday, tracking more positive sentiment in global stocks, with energy shares extending gains in line with higher oil prices.

On Tuesday, the SET index gained 2.9 percent to 983.44 on late buying in energy shares, with brokers and domestic institutions buying 2.9 billion baht ($95 million) and 536 million baht ($17.5 million) of stock respectively, stock exchange data showed.

"The market may start higher ... We see selling pressure around the index level of 990 or 1,000. Brokers that bought yesterday may take quick profits," said Parin Kitchaotornpitak, senior analyst at broker KTB Securities (Thailand).

Asian shares rose and the euro steadied on Wednesday after Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said he would resign, raising hopes the debt-ridden country would proceed with reforms that could help contain the euro zone's sovereign debt problems.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.5 percent by 0103 GMT.

STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:

- Delta Electronics (Thailand) Pcl

The country's biggest tech firm by market value reported a 54 percent fall in quarterly profit, hit by slow sales growth, high material costs and provisions for obsolete products.

- Advanced Info Service Pcl

Thailand's top wireless firm is expected to report a 20 percent rise in third-quarter earnings due to growth in voice and non-voice services. The results are due later in the day.

- Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl

Thailand's largest agribusiness group is expected to report a 19 percent rise in quarterly profit, thanks to strong volume growth in pork and shrimp sales, coupled with high exports, growth in overseas operations and equity gains.

The company is expected to report its results this week.

