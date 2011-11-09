BANGKOK, Nov 9 Thai stocks may rise on
Wednesday, tracking more positive sentiment in global stocks,
with energy shares extending gains in line with higher oil
prices.
On Tuesday, the SET index gained 2.9 percent to
983.44 on late buying in energy shares, with brokers and
domestic institutions buying 2.9 billion baht ($95 million) and
536 million baht ($17.5 million) of stock respectively, stock
exchange data showed.
"The market may start higher ... We see selling pressure
around the index level of 990 or 1,000. Brokers that bought
yesterday may take quick profits," said Parin Kitchaotornpitak,
senior analyst at broker KTB Securities (Thailand).
Asian shares rose and the euro steadied on Wednesday after
Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said he would resign,
raising hopes the debt-ridden country would proceed with reforms
that could help contain the euro zone's sovereign debt problems.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
was up 1.5 percent by 0103 GMT.
Click for cumulative trading value for
investor type.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0201 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1275.92 1.17% 14.800
USD/JPY 77.61 -0.1% -0.080
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0804 -- 0.002
SPOT GOLD 1793.04 0.46% 8.190
US CRUDE CLc1 97.21 0.42% 0.410
DOW JONES 12170.18 0.84% 101.79
ASIA ADRS 120.76 0.01% 0.01
-------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SUMMARY
> Banks lead Wall St higher as Berlusconi eyes exit
> Oil up as Italy's PM to resign, Brent slips vs WTI
> FOREX-Euro holds gains, eyes on Chinese data
> TREASURIES-Bonds fall on news Berlusconi to quit
> PRECIOUS-Gold edges up on Italy's debt worries
STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:
- Delta Electronics (Thailand) Pcl
The country's biggest tech firm by market value reported a
54 percent fall in quarterly profit, hit by slow sales growth,
high material costs and provisions for obsolete products.
- Advanced Info Service Pcl
Thailand's top wireless firm is expected to report a 20
percent rise in third-quarter earnings due to growth in voice
and non-voice services. The results are due later in the day.
- Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl
Thailand's largest agribusiness group is expected to report
a 19 percent rise in quarterly profit, thanks to strong volume
growth in pork and shrimp sales, coupled with high exports,
growth in overseas operations and equity gains.
The company is expected to report its results this week.
- For the Thai press digest click on:
- For Thailand's stock exchange news click on:
- For Thailand corporate earnings:
- For Thailand economic forecast:
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.. India....... China.....
* OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US Stocks News Europe
* DIARIES & DATA:
IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
* TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General news Asia Macro data
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
* LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=>
Thai baht LME price overview
($1 = 30.685 baht)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Kochakorn Boonlai; Editing
by Alan Raybould)