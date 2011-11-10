BANGKOK, Nov 10 Thai stocks are expected to fall on Thursday as concern about the euro zone's debt problems have caused selling across Asia while floods in Bangkok keep investors cautious.

On Wednesday, the SET index fell 1.6 percent to 967.84 as short-term traders booked profits. The near-term outlook for banks after flooding prompted selling in the sector and the bank sub-index dropped 2.5 percent.

The market saw foreign outflows of 1.13 billion baht ($37 million) on the day, stock exchange data showed.

Brokers pegged support for the main index at 957 and 953, with resistance at 990.

"Thai stocks will follow overseas markets. The risk index has increased due to the renewed worries about euro zone debt due to the case of Italy," said broker Aira Securities in a research note.

Asian stocks fell on Thursday after soaring Italian borrowing costs stoked fears the euro zone's third-biggest economy would be forced to seek a bail-out, overwhelming the bloc's finances and raising the risk of a break-up of the currency area.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 2.99 percent by 0144 GMT.

STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:

- Banpu Pcl

Top coal miner is expected to report a 70 percent drop in quarterly earnings from a year earlier, when it had a one-off gain from asset sales, but it should rise 20 percent from the previous quarter thanks to higher coal sales volume and prices.

- Thai Airways International Pcl

The national carrier said on Wednesday it returned to a net profit for the third quarter, helped by gains from foreign exchange.

($1 = 30.705 Baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Alan Raybould)