BANGKOK, Nov 21 Thai stocks are expected to move narrowly on Monday with a weaker bias as global markets continue depressed by debt problems in the euro zone.

"Broad market sentiment is weak in line with the fall in global stocks. A drop in global oil prices will hurt sentiment in Thai energy shares," said Chai Chirasevenupraphund, a strategist at broker Capital Nomura Securities.

"The rebuilding work after flooding should continue to support building material stocks," he said, while noting that these were mainly medium-cap and small-caps stocks.

The benchmark SET index fell 0.93 percent to 984.16 on Friday, with banks falling 1.6 percent because severe flooding has dented loan demand and the euro zone crisis has dampened sentiment in financial firms in general.

The market reported net foreign selling of 1.9 billion baht ($61.3 billion).

Capital Nomura's Chai expected support for the main index at 973 and 970, with resistance seen at 993 and 995.

- State planning agency the National Economic and Social Development Board (NESDB) has scheduled to release the third quarter gross domestic product (GDP) ane economic outlook around 0230 GMT.

($1 = 31.00 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Alan Raybould)