BANGKOK, Nov 22 Thai stocks are expected
to fall for a fourth session on Tuesday, weighed down by weak
sentiment in global stocks due to continuing worries about debt
problems in Europe and the United States.
Energy shares will also face more selling pressures after a
slump in oil prices as global uncertainty clouds the outlook for
demand.
"The market should continue to be in the doldrums ... It may
respond negatively to factors from the United States and
Europe," said Parin Kitchaotornpitak, senior analyst at broker
KTB Securities (Thailand).
The benchmark SET index dropped nearly 2 percent to
965.07 on Monday as weak global oil prices triggered selling in
commodities-related stocks. Petrochemical firm PTT Global
Chemical Pcl fell 3.8 percent.
The market reported net foreign selling of $60 million on
the day, adding to a combined $169 million in the previous three
sessions.
Support for the main index on Tuesday was seen at 955 and
950, with resistance at 970, analysts said.
By 0219 GMT, MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares
outside Japan was flat after falling 0.4 percent
at one point.
Click for cumulative trading value for
investor type.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0158 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1192.98 -1.86% -22.670
USD/JPY 77.1 0.22% 0.170
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9688 -- 0.003
SPOT GOLD 1683.19 0.28% 4.690
US CRUDE 96.95 0.03% 0.030
DOW JONES 11547.31 -2.11% -248.85
ASIA ADRS 110.89 -2.62% -2.98
-------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SUMMARY
>Sell-off runs into 4th day on Europe, US debt worries
>Oil falls on global growth concerns, debt fear
>Dollar lifted by risk aversion; Aussie slumps
>U.S. bonds climb as investors flee risk
>Gold extends losses on Europe, US debt worry
STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:
- PTT Global Chemical Pcl
The petrochemical firm plans to buy a 51 percent stake in
Perstorp Holding France SAS for 114.8 million euro
($155 million) as part of its plan to expand in high-value-added
petrochemical products, it said in a statement
- Electricity Generating Pcl
Thailand's second-largest private power producer plans to
more than double capacity at its Quezon power plant in the
Philippines as part of a regional expansion, it said on Monday.
- Amata Corp
The industrial estate developer aims for at least 20 percent
growth in land sales to 1,800 rais in 2012 due to continued
growth in the car industry, Chief Operating Officer Viboon
Kromadit told reporters.
- For the Thai press digest click on:
- For Thailand's stock exchange news click on:
- For Thailand corporate earnings:
- For Thailand economic forecast:
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.. India....... China.....
* OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US Stocks News Europe
* DIARIES & DATA:
IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
* TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General news Asia Macro data
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
* LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
Thai baht LME price overview
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wilawan Pongpitak)