BANGKOK, Nov 24 Thai shares may fall on Thursday amid weakness in global stocks after a weak German bond sale worried investors about Europe's debt crisis and as the economic deterioration at home caused by flooding kept investors cautious.

"The debt problems in Europe will hit confidence," said Therdsak Taveeteeratham, senior analyst at broker Asia Plus Securities.

"The domestic flooding has peaked. Now it will be about estimates of losses from the floods. Foreign investors have sold Thai stocks. Overall, the market will be weak," he said.

The benchmark SET index edged down 0.05 percent to 976.87 on Wednesday. Profit-taking sent bank stocks 0.7 percent lower after Tuesday's 1.9 percent gain that was partly helped by a positive report by Moody's Investors Service.

Foreign investors sold $41 million worth of shares, adding to a combined $250 million selling in the previous five sessions, stock exchange data showed.

Support for the main index was seen at 950, with resistance at 985, analysts said.

By 0214 GMT, MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan had edged up 0.09 percent after dipping 0.1 percent at one point.

Click for cumulative trading value for investor type. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0216 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1161.79 -2.21% -26.250 USD/JPY 77.02 -0.36% -0.280 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8878 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1692.89 0.01% 0.100 US CRUDE 95.93 -0.25% -0.250 DOW JONES 11257.55 -2.05% -236.17 ASIA ADRS 108.37 -2.70% -3.01 -------------------------------------------------------------

MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St falls for 6th day; German bunds spark fear > Oil slides nearly 2 pct on global economic woes > Euro spooked as German auction rings alarm bells > Euro zone worries push yields to 7-week lows > PRECIOUS-Gold extends losses on equities, firm dollar

STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:

- Bangkok Bank Pcl

Thailand's biggest bank was likely to beat its 2011 loan growth target of 6-8 percent due to strong performance in the first nine months, Chairman Kosit Panpiemras told reporters.

