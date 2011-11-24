BANGKOK, Nov 24 Thai shares may fall on
Thursday amid weakness in global stocks after a weak German bond
sale worried investors about Europe's debt crisis and as the
economic deterioration at home caused by flooding kept investors
cautious.
"The debt problems in Europe will hit confidence," said
Therdsak Taveeteeratham, senior analyst at broker Asia Plus
Securities.
"The domestic flooding has peaked. Now it will be about
estimates of losses from the floods. Foreign investors have sold
Thai stocks. Overall, the market will be weak," he said.
The benchmark SET index edged down 0.05 percent to
976.87 on Wednesday. Profit-taking sent bank stocks 0.7
percent lower after Tuesday's 1.9 percent gain that was partly
helped by a positive report by Moody's Investors Service.
Foreign investors sold $41 million worth of shares, adding
to a combined $250 million selling in the previous five
sessions, stock exchange data showed.
Support for the main index was seen at 950, with resistance
at 985, analysts said.
By 0214 GMT, MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares
outside Japan had edged up 0.09 percent after
dipping 0.1 percent at one point.
Click for cumulative trading value for
investor type.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0216 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1161.79 -2.21% -26.250
USD/JPY 77.02 -0.36% -0.280
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8878 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1692.89 0.01% 0.100
US CRUDE 95.93 -0.25% -0.250
DOW JONES 11257.55 -2.05% -236.17
ASIA ADRS 108.37 -2.70% -3.01
-------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SUMMARY
> Wall St falls for 6th day; German bunds spark fear
> Oil slides nearly 2 pct on global economic woes
> Euro spooked as German auction rings alarm bells
> Euro zone worries push yields to 7-week lows
> PRECIOUS-Gold extends losses on equities, firm dollar
STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:
- Bangkok Bank Pcl
Thailand's biggest bank was likely to beat its 2011 loan
growth target of 6-8 percent due to strong performance in the
first nine months, Chairman Kosit Panpiemras told reporters.
- For the Thai press digest click on:
- For Thailand's stock exchange news click on:
- For Thailand corporate earnings:
- For Thailand economic forecast:
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.. India....... China.....
* OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US Stocks News Europe
* DIARIES & DATA:
IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
* TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General news Asia Macro data
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
* LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
Thai baht LME price overview
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wilawan Pongpitak; Editing
by Alan Raybould)