BANGKOK, Nov 25 Thai stocks may ease on
Friday as continuing global uncertainty leads to more fund
outflows, with market players staying cautious in the absence of
any lead from the United States, closed for Thanksgiving on
Thursday.
Asian shares and the euro both hovered near seven-week lows
on Friday as European officials failed to soothe fears that the
euro zone's debt crisis could trigger a credit crunch if funding
costs run out of control.
"The risks on the debt situation in Europe will still be the
main external focus. The Thai market may weaken and the move
will be in a narrow range," said Parin Kitchaotornpitak, senior
analyst at broker KTB Securities (Thailand).
The benchmark SET index edged up 0.37 percent to
980.50 on Thursday in a choppy session amid bargain-hunting in
big-cap energy and banking shares.
Foreign investors sold $13.7 million of shares, adding to a
combined $290 million in the previous six sessions, stock
exchange data showed.
Support for the main index was seen at 970, with resistance
at 985, analysts said.
Among stocks to watch, food firm Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl
requested the suspension of its stock on Friday,
pending a board meeting that might affect its stock price.
By 0153 GMT, MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares
outside Japan was down 0.88 percent.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wilawan Pongpitak)