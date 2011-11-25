BANGKOK, Nov 25 Thai stocks may ease on Friday as continuing global uncertainty leads to more fund outflows, with market players staying cautious in the absence of any lead from the United States, closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday.

Asian shares and the euro both hovered near seven-week lows on Friday as European officials failed to soothe fears that the euro zone's debt crisis could trigger a credit crunch if funding costs run out of control.

"The risks on the debt situation in Europe will still be the main external focus. The Thai market may weaken and the move will be in a narrow range," said Parin Kitchaotornpitak, senior analyst at broker KTB Securities (Thailand).

The benchmark SET index edged up 0.37 percent to 980.50 on Thursday in a choppy session amid bargain-hunting in big-cap energy and banking shares.

Foreign investors sold $13.7 million of shares, adding to a combined $290 million in the previous six sessions, stock exchange data showed.

Support for the main index was seen at 970, with resistance at 985, analysts said.

Among stocks to watch, food firm Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl requested the suspension of its stock on Friday, pending a board meeting that might affect its stock price.

By 0153 GMT, MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.88 percent.

Click for cumulative trading value for investor type. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0151 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1161.79 -2.21% -26.250 USD/JPY 77.39 0.4% 0.310 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9239 -- 0.036 SPOT GOLD 1692.99 -0.08% -1.360 US CRUDE 96.34 0.18% 0.170 DOW JONES 11257.55 -2.05% -236.17 ASIA ADRS 108.37 -2.70% -3.01 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St falls for 6th day; German bunds spark fear > Oil climbs on stock draws, France moots Iran import ban > Euro/dollar falls to 7-week low as crisis festers > Euro zone worries push yields to 7-week lows > Gold ticks down, heads for 2nd week of decline

