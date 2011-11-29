BANGKOK, Nov 29 Thai stocks are expected to rise on Tuesday because of a rally this week in global stocks plus expectations of lower interest rates at home, which will bolster sentiment in property and bank stocks, brokers said.

Eleven of 18 economists polled by Reuters expect the Bank of Thailand to cut its benchmark policy rate by 25 basis points due to the impact of flooding. The rest expected a bigger cut. The decision comes on Wednesday.

On Monday, the benchmark SET index ended up 1.76 percent at 984.18, with retail investors buying shares for 386 million baht ($12.34 million).

"The index will probably climb to 999 or the 1,000 level. The positive news flows about Europe's debt will be a key support for overall sentiment," said Chai Chirasevenupraphund, a strategist at broker Capital Nomura Securities.

By 0224 GMT, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was steady, edging up 0.17 percent, after jumping more than 2 percent on Monday.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1192.55 2.92% 33.880 USD/JPY 78.21 0.29% 0.230 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9861 -- 0.016 SPOT GOLD 1707.94 -0.15% -2.650 US CRUDE 97.61 -0.61% -0.600 DOW JONES 11523.01 2.59% 291.23 ASIA ADRS 112.83 3.66% 3.98 -------------------------------------------------------------

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wilawan Pongpitak)